Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.04. 2,086,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,765. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

