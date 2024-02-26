Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $779.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,401. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $740.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

