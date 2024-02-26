Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 17.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $160.22. 4,531,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,483. The company has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

