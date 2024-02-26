Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $361,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $15,311,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $4,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,050,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,913,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.