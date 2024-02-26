Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,050. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average is $243.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

