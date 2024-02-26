Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.74. The stock had a trading volume of 854,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

