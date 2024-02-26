Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $178.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,236. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

