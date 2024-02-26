Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

