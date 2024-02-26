Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

