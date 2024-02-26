Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 449,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 84,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 209,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 174,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,435. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

