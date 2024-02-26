Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,833 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $65,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. 237,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

