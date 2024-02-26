Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $91.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

