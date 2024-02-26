Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Decreased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 257,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,596. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

