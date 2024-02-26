Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock remained flat at $77.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 785,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

