Scotiabank Cuts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $15.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $12.49. 1,747,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.