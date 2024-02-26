Scotiabank Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.86. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.05 and a 52 week high of C$11.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

