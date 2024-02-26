Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999 shares.The stock last traded at $3,525.00 and had previously closed at $3,371.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

