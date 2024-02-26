SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.