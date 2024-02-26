Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Down 2.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.73. 41,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 636,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

