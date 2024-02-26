Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sempra to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

