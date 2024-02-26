Senvest Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,547 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 7.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.93% of Boston Properties worth $180,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 447,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

