Senvest Management LLC Buys 476,314 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,314 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.26% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. 545,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

