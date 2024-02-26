Senvest Management LLC Buys 531,546 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Criteo comprises about 3.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.06% of Criteo worth $92,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Criteo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $32.29. 266,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,863. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

