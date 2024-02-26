Senvest Management LLC Has $49.38 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 177,417 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.23% of Illumina worth $49,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $136.73. 1,117,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,484. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

