Senvest Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the quarter. American Well accounts for about 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Well worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 383.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 17.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Well by 45.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,074,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 333,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,280,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,289 over the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 614,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.01. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMWL

American Well Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.