Senvest Management LLC Purchases 132,770 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,382 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 4.4% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Ciena worth $113,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $101,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,495. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

