Senvest Management LLC Purchases 26,260 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,516,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Markforged comprises approximately 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 8.88% of Markforged worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at $10,582,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 2,239,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.