Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:SRP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 179.60 ($2.26). 1,655,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,767. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.93. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.43).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

