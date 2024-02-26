Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.66).
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
