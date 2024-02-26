SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.42. SES AI shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 112,390 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. William Blair started coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,242 shares of company stock worth $799,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
