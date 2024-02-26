Seven Mile Advisory Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $22,498,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

