Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

IWF traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $330.21. The company had a trading volume of 904,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,198. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

