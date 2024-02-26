Seven Mile Advisory Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.26. 3,832,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

