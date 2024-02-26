Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,537,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

