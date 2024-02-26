Seven Mile Advisory Has $119,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Haleon were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 2,185,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,492. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

