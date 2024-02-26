Seven Mile Advisory Has $287,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,834. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.