Seven Mile Advisory Has $445,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.03 on Monday, reaching $663.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day moving average is $566.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $668.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

