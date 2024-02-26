Seven Mile Advisory Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

