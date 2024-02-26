Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $482,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $82.36. 1,419,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,892. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.