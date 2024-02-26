Seven Mile Advisory Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BBEU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 2,429,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

