SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 442,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 769,093 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get SFL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Trading Up 0.8 %

SFL Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.