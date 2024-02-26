SG Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

