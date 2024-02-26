SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,790 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 126.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 67,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,461. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

