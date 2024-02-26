SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Forward Air accounts for about 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Forward Air by 15,487.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $9,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

