SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 437,685 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 348.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,685 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up about 9.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Stride worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stride by 4.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. 51,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

