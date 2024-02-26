SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 252,810 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 252,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.30. 75,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,366. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $536.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

