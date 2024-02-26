SG Capital Management LLC Sells 106,679 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,679 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up approximately 3.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of PetIQ worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 194,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 124.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,648. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

