SG Capital Management LLC Sells 20,671 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

WMS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.