Share Andrew L. Acquires Shares of 7,776 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Share Andrew L. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $9,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

