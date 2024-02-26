Share Andrew L. Invests $218,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up about 0.1% of Share Andrew L.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

BSEP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. 7,721 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

