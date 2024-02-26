Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,472 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

